The University of Arizona has been named one of the best places in the state to work, according to Forbes Magazine.
The university was ranked No. 2 among employers headquartered in Arizona, No.1 in the education category and No. 11 out of 72 employers across the state.
"I am thrilled that the University of Arizona has earned this recognition as one of the state's best workplaces," said UA President Robert C. Robbins, in a statement. "With more than 16,000 people in our workforce, we take immense pride in providing an outstanding professional environment where employees can expand their own potential while helping our students pursue success."
According to Forbes and Statista, a German online statistics engine, “America’s Best-in-State Employers” are selected based on an “independent survey from a sample of more than 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations.” The surveys were conducted via online, anonymous panels between October 2018 and February.
Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Participants were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.
Last month, the UA was ranked No. 62 in Forbes' fourth annual “Best Value Colleges list,” including a 46-spot jump from the university's 2018 ranking. The UA's overall score placed it at No. 34 among public universities and No. 41 among research institutions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.