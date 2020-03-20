As fear of the spreading COVID-19 virus pushes local governments to restrict service to take-out and delivery and more people limit their travel, local restaurants are getting hammered. Tucson Local Media has compiled a list of local restaurants that are still open, and how you can enjoy their food.
If you are a restaurant owner, please let us know if you want to be included on this list at tucsoneditor@tucsonlocalmedia.com.
If you know of any changes to this list, please let us know so we can update it accordingly. We're all in this together!
• Baggin’s Gourmet Sandwiches (520-792-1344): Take out and delivery
• Barrio Bread (520-327-1292): Take out, and pay at the door with six-foot distancing insisted for waiting in line
• Barrio Brewing
(520-791-2739): Take out. 100 percent of sales from growler fills and Barrio Blonde cans go to support hourly staff
• Batch
(520-203-7370): Take out and GrubHub
• Berry Greens Açaí & Juice Bar (520-367-5913): Take out, DoorDash and PostMates
• Boca Tacos (520-777-8134): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties
• Brooklyn Pizza (520-622-6868): Take out and delivery
• Bruegger’s Bagels (520-206-0002): Take out, delivery and GrubHub
• Bubb's Grub
(520-825-6510): Take out and delivery
• Caffe Luce Coffee Roasting Co.
(520-623-4477): Take out
• Caffé Milano (520-628-1601): Take out
• Catalina Craft Pizza
(520-825-0140): Take out and delivery
• Cartel Coffee Lab (480-621-6381): Take out and DoorDash
• Carlotta's Kitchen
(520-903-1922): Take out and delivery
• Ceres Pasta + Bread (520-365-3500): Take out
• Charred Pie Wood Fired Pizza
(520-395-2232): Take out and delivery
• Cheba Hut (520-495-4719): Take out and delivery
• Chuy's Mesquite Broiler (Multiple locations): Take out and delivery
• The Coronet (520-222-9889): Take out and delivery via DoorDash, plus new special menus
• Crooked Tooth (520-444-5305): Offering to-go beers (credit card payment only) Mon - Wed closed / Thurs - Fri 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. / Sat - Sun Noon to 5 p.m.
• Cup Cafe at Hotel Congress (520-798-1618): Take out only
• Dedicated Bakery (520-209-2872): Curbside pickup now available with specials Monday-Thursday
• Diablo Burger
(520-882-2007): Take out and GrubHub
• Donut Bar Tucson
(520-372-7120): Take out
• Elliott’s On Congress (520-622-5500): Take out, delivery and GrubHub
• El Charro Café (520-622-1922): Take out and delivery
• El Molinito
(Multiple locations): Take out and delivery
• Empire Pizza (520-882-7499): Take out, delivery and PostMates
• Exo Roast (520-777-4709): Take out only
• Fired Pie (520-398-7942): Take out, delivery, PostMates and GrubHub
• Flavor Of India (520-544-3005): Take out, DoorDash and GrubHub
• Fonda La Hermanita (520-222-9889): Take out and delivery via DoorDash, plus new special menus
• Frog & Firkin (520-623-7507): Take out and delivery
• Golden Dragon (Eastside: 520-512-1922; Casas Adobes: 520-297-1862; Foothills: 520-299-8088): Take out and delivery
• Gourmet Girls (520-408-9000): Take out and delivery
• Growlers TapHouse (520-389-8232): Take out
• Guadalajara Fiesta Grill (520-296-1122): Take out and delivery
• Guadalajara Mexican Grill
(520-296-1199): Take out and delivery
• HeeMee Coffee + Bakery
(520-207-1193): Take out and delivery
• Ikes Coffee and Tea (520-792-1800): Take out, GrubHub and DoorDash
• India Oven (520-326-8635): Take out and deliveries through 3rd parties – GrubHub and DoorDash
• Iron John's Brewing Company (Downtown location 520-232-2530; 18th Street location 520-232-2080): Selling gift cards
• It's Greek To Me
(520-825-4199): Take out and DoorDash
• Johnny Gibson's Downtown Market (520-393-8544): Open for delivery and take out, only the front entrance is open.
• La Hacienda (520-297-1695): Take out only
• La Olla Mexican Cafe (520-850-4212): Take out available. Get $5 off any order with the purchase of a $25 gift certificate.
• Magpies (Oracle location 520-297-2712; 4th Ave. location 520-628-1661; Silverado Plaza location 520-751-9949): Delivery and take out available, with 35% off all orders until the end of the month
• Main Gate Square & University: Restaurant updates here
• Maynards Market and Kitchen (520-545-0577): Open for delivery
• Miss Saigon (520-884-4778): Take out, PostMates, DoorDash
• Monkey Burger (520-514-9797): Take out
• New York Pizza Department (520-207-7667): Take out and delivery
• Nook (520-622-6665): Take out
• The Parish
(520-797-1233): Take out and DoorDash
• Penca Restaurante (520-203-7681): Take out and DoorDash
• Pueblo Vida (520-623-7168): Take out only, also offering keg sales
• Raptor Canyon Cafe (520-336-5698): Take out and delivery
• Reilly Craft Pizza & Drink (520-882-5550): Curb side takeout only, wine bottles half-off menu price
• Rocco's Pizza (520-321-1860): Take out and delivery
• Rosati’s Pizza
(520-531-1100): Take out and delivery
• Saffron Indian Bistro
(520-742-9100): Take out, Grubhub, PostMates and EatStreet
• Sammy's Mexican Grill
(520-818-2424): Take out
• Scented Leaf Tea House (Downtown location 520-347-3204; Main Gate Square location 520-624-2930): Take out
• Senae Thai (520-373-5335): Take out, and delivery within 5 miles
• Shish Kebab House
(520-745-5308): Take out; delivery via website orders
• Street Taco and Beer Co. (Multiple locations): Take out
• Tap & Bottle (North: 520-268-8725; Downtown: 520-344-8999): App ordering and roadside pickup available. Delivery coming soon.
• Tamarind
(520-797-7799): Take out (10 percent off!)
• Taqueria El Pueblito
(520-339-9336): Take out and delivery
• Ten55 Brewing Company
(520-777-7877): Take out
• Thunder Canyon Brewery & Shifty’s Pizza (520-396-3480): Take out and deliver
• Tucson Tamale
(Colonia Verde location 520-298-8404; Cottonwood Plaza location 520-403-1888): Take out and delivery
• Tumerico (520-240-6947): Take out and delivery
• Village Bakehouse (520-531-0974): Take out
• Wings Over Broadway (520-323-8805) - Take out, delivery and DoorDash
