Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the bold links for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona jumped past 36,000 as of Monday, June 15, with a jump of 1,014 new cases reported this morning, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 3,944 of the state's 36,705 confirmed cases.
ProPublic, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to investigating abuses of power, recently looked at the Postal Service: Can it handle a national mail-in election?
Escape the summer heat (and quarantine) with the rocking sound of live music, happening every week at The Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley. Dance with your friends, enjoy some tunes, and snack on the region’s best pizza.
According to Cronkite News from Arizona State University, Customs and Border Protection officials spent funds that were supposed to go to medical care and migrant processing facilities to pay for computer upgrades, canine units, ATVs and other items instead, a new government report shows.
Sundt Construction Co. and its partner Kiewit picked up an award for their joint efforts on the Ina Road Traffic Interchange earlier this month, the companies announced in a press release. The project, which shut down access to Interstate 10 from West Ina Road for more than two years, wrapped up last April.
Local financial firm Hughes Federal Credit Union recently earned awards for its website, inclusivity initiatives and marketing strategies by Progress Software and the Credit Union National Association, the company announced Monday.
