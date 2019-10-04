Two people died after the pickup truck they were in was struck by a train on the westbound Frontage Road near Avra Valley Road and Interstate 10 in Marana, according to the Marana Police Department.
According to MPD Sergeant Jeffrey Pridgett, the accident occurred at 11:09 a.m. involving a pickup truck which belonged to a subcontracting company.
Both individuals died on scene, according to Pridgett. Neither have been identified as police try to contact their next-of-kin.
The investigation into the wreck is still underway with MPD and traffic along the westbound Frontage Road is closed between Avra Valley and Tangerine roads.
