Oracle Crossings, a shopping center located in Oro Valley recently sold for $40.8 million. Tucson-based Town West Realty purchased the property from Weingarten Realty of Houston.
Michael Hackett and Ryan Schubert of Cushman & Wakefield’s Phoenix office negotiated the transaction on behalf of the seller.
Oracle Crossings is a 251,194-square-foot shopping center located at the southwest corner of North Oracle and Magee West roads. The center, anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market, Kohl’s and Home Goods, is currently 98.2 percent leased to a diverse tenant roster.
“Oracle Crossings shopping center services Oro Valley with daily needs retailers including Sprouts Farmers Market,” said Executive Managing Director Michael Hackett. “Town West Realty made an attractive purchase of this asset in this affluent suburb north of Tucson."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.