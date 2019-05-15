Steven Szenasi has been named general manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain. Szenasi will oversee all aspects of the 253-room, 850-acre property.
Szenasi has advanced to the General Manager role from the position of Director of Operations, a title which he held since 2016. Szenasi brings a rich and deeply relevant background to the general manager position, having provided leadership and innovation not only in hotel operations, but also in catering and conference services and hotel event sales and marketing.
“I am thrilled and honored to have been named general manager for The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, and to be able to further lead the outstanding ladies and gentlemen,” Szenasi said. “The resort’s hospitality experience is truly unprecedented for the region, and I look forward to continued collaboration with my colleagues to raise the bar on luxury hospitality in the western U.S.”
Prior to coming to Tucson, Szenasi spent six years in senior leadership for The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel (California), serving as director of meetings and special events and director of sales, catering, with responsibility for the largest banquet budget and operation within The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. He has also held catering sales leadership and event management roles at The Ritz-Carlton hotels and resorts in Budapest, Hungary; Bachelor Gulch, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; and Naples, Florida. Earlier in his career, he spent six years in restaurant service on the luxury-focused Peter Deilmann Cruise Line in Germany.
Born in Hungary and fluent in English, German and Hungarian, Szenasi moved to the United States in 2003, with two suitcases and $2,000 in his pocket. He began his U.S. hospitality career working two restaurant jobs and waiting tables.
He is a graduate of Edison State College in Naples, Florida and currently is pursuing a second degree from Pennsylvania State University, with a major in business administration and specialization in finance and accounting. He is also an alumnus of Karoly Gundel Secondary School of Catering and Tourism, a culinary hospitality school in Budapest, Hungary.
