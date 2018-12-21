Four people are reported to have died after a serious multi-car crash on Interstate 10 and Marana Road Friday afternoon, according to multiple authorities.
The crash, which occurred in the eastbound lanes and shut down traffic until just after 3 p.m., caused the the Arizona Department of Public Safety to warn of serious traffic impediments through the afternoon.
Details on how and when the crash are unknown, but traffic is currently being detoured off the interstate at Marana Road westbound.
DPS said they would provide more updates through the afternoon, but cautioned that travelers should take alternate routes to I-10 if at all possible this afternoon and evening.
