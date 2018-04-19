The International Wildlife Museum is celebrating 30 years as part of the Tucson community. Come help celebrate this Saturday April 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with $5 admission for everyone ages four and older. Kids ages three and younger under are free; Museum members are also free.
Visit booths from Colossal Cave, Arizona Game & Fish Department, the Wildlife Society, Marine Awareness Conservation Society, Ducks Unlimited, Empire Ranch Foundation, Southern Arizona Modelers and more!
Participate in a bb gun shoot hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation, view the sun safely with Tucson Amateur Astronomy, meet live reptiles and jump in a jumping castle! Purchase a wristband for $5 and kids can get their face painted, a balloon animal made for them and go on a horseback ride.
The International Wildlife Museum is located at 4800 W. Gates Pass Road, five miles west of I-10 on Speedway Boulevard. For more information, please call 520-629-0100, visit TheWildlifeMuseum.org or Facebook.com/wildlifemuseum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.