Bust out your swim gear, it’s time to get in the pool for the Got It, Use It Triathlon.
Centered around a “water triathlon” broken down into separate, five-minute-long segments, the yearly event takes place at the Oro Valley Aquatics Center, and is the brainchild of local resident Laura Moore.
Moore, who launched the triathlon five years ago, built the event from the ground up to welcome swimmers of all ages and skill levels to a fun day in the pool. This year’s event takes place this Saturday, Sept. 28.
Swimmers are encouraged to swim, walk or run the duration of the event, which is held in the shallow end of the aquatic center, allowing those with disabilities to participate.
Moore, who previously worked as a triathlon coach, launched the event after one of her clients died from a drug overdose. That dark moment led Moore to create her own company, Find Your Fins, with a focus on community-building through the creation of fun and healthy environments.
Moore is excited to see what participants can accomplish in the free event.
“I see the water as very equalizing,” she said. “I work with a lot of kids that have disabilities. When they get in the water, it’s like every kid’s different, but it can go up to 90 percent of their disability is just gone. The water’s a great place to be. We’ll have lots of fun, music, games, food, t-shirts. That’s all free. Everybody can come.”
Moore said this year’s event will also feature a pool-based tug-of-war, which will involve parents, teachers, doctors, nurses and various first responders, competing in a bracket to see who can last longest.
She hopes the event, dubbed the ‘Hero in Water Tug-of-War’ will be a popular feature of this year’s festivities.
“There’s people at this event that just adore these people,” Moore said. “People adore firefights, especially kids. We can be there to cheer on our favorite hero tribe. The tug-of-war is done in the water, so it’s a little different.”
Moore hopes that Find Your Fins and the triathlon it launched can help those that have battled drug dependency issues, while also providing swim-centered events that can help people live rich, healthy lives.
“I started Find Your Fins mostly to reach people with addictions because swimming is just so great for us, physically, mentally, socially—It’s just a great place to be,” she said. “Then I also have a heart for veterans and people with disabilities, so we serve those people, as well.”
Moore said this year’s triathlon is extra special, as it falls on the birthday of the former client that the triathlon commemorates.
“When I started Find Your Fins, I wanted to have a true community event because that’s the heart of our nonprofit,” she said. “Then we just came up with this event, but it’s specifically at this time because it’s his’ birthday.”
For more information on the triathlon and on how to register, email Moore at laura@findyourfins.org, or call 409-5436.
