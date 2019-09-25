People always say new beginnings come in spring, but we’re celebrating fresh starts in the newsroom this fall.
Joining us from the University of Arizona this semester, full of enthusiasm and fresh ideas, are three interns from the School of Journalism: Phillip Bramwell, Jack Ramsey and Vianney Cardenas. Each of these prospective reporters have already made an impact in the newsroom in the short time they’ve been around, and we’re extremely excited to begin delving into local politics, education, arts and more with these young minds.
Keep an eye out for their names as they get to know the community.
You won’t have to wait long, though, as we’re lucky enough to include the work of all three in this edition. In this week’s Our Town feature, Vianney met with the good people at Sage Desert Assisted Living and Memory Care, who are hosting the second annual Alzheimer’s Carnival next month. All of the proceeds go towards the Alzheimer’s Association, and there’s plenty of fun to be had.
Speaking of festivities, Jack previews the first-ever Marana Unified School District Fall Festival, which takes place this Friday. Intended to build a positive sense of community, the festival will feature food and performances from nine different MUSD schools.
And rounding out this week’s intern delivery, Phillip takes us behind the scenes of the upcoming 2020 census, and how Pima County residents can more easily submit their information online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.