The Town of Marana announced that several community events taking place over the coming weeks are postponed or cancelled after the town announced the implementation of “proactive precautionary measures” due to the spread of COVID-19.
Marana currently has no information regarding the presence of the illness in the community, but seeks to take the health and safety precautions provided by Pima County and the World Health Organization.
The following events are impacted:
- March 13: Honea Heights Park Grand Opening: POSTPONED
- March 14: Town of Marana Cape Chase – Adaptive Fun Run: POSTPONED
- March 28: Marana Founders’ Day: CANCELLED
- April 4: Marana Presents: Continental Ranch: CANCELLED
- Various dates: Select Marana Parks and Recreation Programming: CANCELLED OR POSTPONED. Please contact Marana Parks and Recreation for information at (520) 382-1950.
- March 20 and April 10: Discover Marana Gastronomy Tours: CANCELLED
