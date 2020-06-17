Festivals are off the list, but there are ways to have a good time despite the outbreak
The Loft Cinema. One of the best ways to escape the summer heat is heading to the movie theater. While those are unfortunately still closed because gathering hundreds of people into a single room doesn’t work too well in the age of social distancing, The Loft Cinema is offering multiple ways for you to still enjoy summer movies. The Loft is keeping their artsy demeanor by offering a rotating selection of independent and experimental films for streaming on their website. Their wide range of streaming releases range from animation shorts to foreign films to civil rights documentaries. The Loft is also allowing private rentals for parties of up to 10, and you can reserve Screen 1, which is their main theater with 370 seats, and Screen 3, which is the smaller building next door with 96 seats. Cost is $100 per hour.
Drive-In Movies. Speaking of movie theaters, the pandemic has caused a lot of interest in drive-in movies lately, and Tucson is responding accordingly. The beloved Cactus Drive-In Theatre is up and running, offering several screenings for family movies throughout the summer months like The Princess Bride, Sonic The Hedgehog and Coco. Cactus Drive-In is currently hosting movies at the Medella Vina Ranch (4450 S. Houghton Road). For COVID-19 safety, their staff will be required to wear masks, and any contact will be minimized as much as possible. There will also be extra space between cars. Tickets and information can be found at cactusdrivein.com. The Pima County Fair is also joining the drive-in scene, by hosting movies at the Pima County Fairgrounds and Tucson Dragway. They’ll be screening films like Monsters Inc. and Jurassic Park in the coming weeks. Just $15 per carload. tucsondragway.com
Summer Archery Class. The Desert Destroyers’ Junior Olympic Archery Development Club is hosting archery classes on Mondays and Fridays into July from ages 8 and up. At the classes kids can learn the basics of archery while still adhering to social distancing guidelines: classes are limited to 10 students, and hand sanitizer and wipes will be provided. Classes are 45 minutes of archery instruction followed by 45 minutes of archery activity. The classes are $20 per session and are held at Naranja Park Archery Range (810 W. Naranja Drive). More information can be found at Desert Destroyers Archery’s Facebook page.
Possible Futures Mini-Installation Summer Camp. MOCA, the Children’s Museum and the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures are coming together to offer two weeklong youth camps where campers can create miniature real and imagined spaces. Kids will learn about installation art, using a kit of materials (brought to your house in a no-contact delivery) to create their own mini-installations! It doesn’t involve sitting in front of a computer all day, either. There are some video tutorials, templates and check-ins with other campers, but most of it is hands-on artmaking. A camp for Pre-K to 8-year-old kids runs from Monday, June 22, to Friday, June 26, and a teen camp, for ages 9 to 18, runs from Monday, July 6, to Friday, July 10. Sliding scale of $40 to $80, with all payments due by Friday, June 19.
Tanque Verde Ranch. This eastside escape recently announced their new Summer Stars Now package, where guests can book a three-night stay and get the fourth night free. The stay includes opportunities for horseback riding, bike riding, hiking, swimming and sports. Tanque Verde Ranch highlights that even before the era of social distancing, they provided guests with wide open spaces – allowing visitors to enjoy a property that sits on 60,000 acres of national forest. There are also opportunities for children’s activities, nature lessons and fishing. Information can be found at tanqueverderanch.com.
Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum. The Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum is reopening with limited hours, free of charge, but they also have a virtual tour option on their website, through Threshold360. See the courtyard, the warehouse, the soldier’s house and more from the comfort of your couch. What better chance to brush up on your Tucson History than now? Tour link is at the bottom of the Presidio website: tucsonpresidio.com/
A Midsummer Literacy & Arts Extravaganza. The Fox Tucson Theatre does a literacy event every year, partnering with groups like Literacy Connects, Stories that Soar and the Pima County Public Library. This year, the monthlong party begins this week. Every Thursday starting June 18, check out the page on their website for free short films, performing arts-based activities, online literacy resources and literacy opportunities for local organizations. Let’s get reading! foxtucson.com/kit/education/midsummer-literacy/
Tohono Chul @ Home. For much of the summer in Arizona, it feels too hot to want to spend more than a few minutes outside anyway. This year, you can enjoy plenty of videos, photos, tutorials and activities from Tohono Chul without having to brave the heat. They’ve been putting up new content every week, so you can learn about everything from the history of the gardens to the habits of nocturnal animals to the geology of our region (including video footage of neat places like Kartchner Caverns). These resources are a great way to pass several afternoons with kids – or with yourself. tohonochul.org/tohono-chul-home/
Mildred & Dildred Virtual Storytime. Is your kid sick of hearing you read the same stories to them over and over? Here’s one solution! This locally owned toystore (which is still fulfilling orders, by the way) has been hosting story hours on their Facebook page, including titles like “The Little Engine That Could,” “Petra,” and “The Book With No Pictures.” You can tune in live or go back to watch the video footage whenever is convenient. See the store’s Facebook page for more information.
Etherton Gallery. The Etherton Gallery is trying out a phased reopening until June 27, by appointment only, before taking its annual summer break and reopening on July 7. If you want to try them out during the appointment-only phase, email info@ethertongallery.com to make your appointment, and follow their guidelines: Check in at the front desk before entering, wear a mask, maintain a 6-foot distance from others and stay home if you’re feeling sick. It’s a great chance to see their “Go Figure” show, featuring the work of Jack Balas, Titus Castanza, Holly Roberts, Robert Wilson and Benjamin M Johnson. Not quite ready to venture out? They’ve also got a great virtual tour of the show on their website. Etherton Gallery, 1350 S. Sixth Ave.
