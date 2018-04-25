The life of Golder Ranch Fire Department mechanic Brandon Land was forever altered on Monday, March 5 when he crashed his motorcycle on the way to work.
After an 11 hour surgery, it was revealed he would be paralyzed from the waist down. Being the sole provider for his wife and four sons, this left Land’s future uncertain.
Luckily, he had another family, however: the Golder Ranch Fire Department itself. On April 18, just over a month after Land’s accident, GRFD hosted a fundraiser at Catalina Craft Pizza. Half of all pizza sales went to the Land family to help with medical expenses and other financial obligations. In addition, the firefighters stuffed boots with contributions and of course, fondly talked about Brandon.
“He was our mechanic,” said coworker Zach Alderete. “Whenever I had a problem, I knew he could take care of me.”
Land has worked with the department as a master auto and heavy truck mechanic since August, 2015. At the time of the accident, he was one his way to being a master emergency vehicle technician mechanic.
“Brandon was a completely laid back guy, and very good at his job,” said coworker Jeremy Rinder. “It didn’t matter what was going on, he always had a smile on his face. So it was kind of a shock when this all happened. At first I didn’t believe it.”
Although the motorcycle accident happened in Avra Valley’s jurisdiction, some of Land’s coworkers were even present on the scene as emergency responders.
“In the end, it was the GRFD wives that came to the rescue,” Rinder said. “They started fundraisers to ease the burden, coordinated things, and got back some normalcy for the family.”
In addition to the sale at Catalina Craft Pizza, the wives club organized a fundraiser at a local hockey game and food sales to gather money. Additional fundraisers for the future are possible, but ultimately depends on the family’s wants and needs.
Besides the food sales and boot-filling donations at Catalina Craft Pizza, GRFD also set up a silent auction of which all proceeds were donated. Auction items included framed paintings, fancy china, jewelry and even some original art.
This fundraiser was the latest in a long line of community outreach and support events organized by GRFD. In the past, the fire department has also hosted toy drives for kids, donated books to schools, and washed cars to raise money for other firefighters in need.
Jeff Bridge, owner of Catalina Craft Pizza, places charitable events and supporting the community as one of the core pillars of his business.
“I always want to give back,” Bridge said. “We’re just doing what we can.”
If you would like to make a donation, checks can be made out to the North Tucson Firefighters Association 3832 at 3885 East Golder Ranch Drive, Tucson, AZ 85739. Please specify your donation is toward Brandon Land.
