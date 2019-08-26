“Hi friends, my name is Hyalite. I am a sweet 2-year-old girl who LOVES meeting new people! I fall in love instantly with everyone I meet and enjoy giving them hugs. I am smart girl who already knows sit when you have a treat. I am searching for a loving, active family that will take me on regular walks, jogs, runs, hikes, bike rides, or swims!” Hyalite (867787)
For more information give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173, or visit me at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. See you soon!
