The YMCA has extended its efforts to provide childcare relief for some of the busiest and most critical workers during a pandemic: healthcare workers and first responders though April 10.
The Y is now offering free breakfast and lunch as part of the arrangement and anyone under the age of 18 can pick up a free meal at any of the locations.
Last week, the Y started providing childcare at the multiple sites throughout Pima County. Childcare assistance also includes meals and snacks for the children of working families, with priority of open slots given to healthcare workers and first responders.
Groups will be kept to 10 or less and will be separated from other groups within each facility. Staff is disinfecting areas between transitions and following a strict hand washing schedule.
“Because of the evolving rules governing the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of school closures, and the growing demand on medical professionals and first responders, we are transitioning our Y facilities to support doctors, nurses, technicians, medical staff, and first responders to care for their children during this crisis,” said YMCA President and CEO Kurtis Dawson. “We want to make sure medical professionals in our community don’t have to worry that their children are in a safe place, as they care for a growing number of our loved ones during this difficult time.”
The Y has also expanded locations. Childcare is being provided at the following Pima County sites: Jacobs/City YMCA (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Lighthouse/City YMCA 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Lohse Family YMCA (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Mulcahy/City YMCA 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Northwest YMCA Pima County Community Center (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.); Ott Family YMCA (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.); and Cottonwood Elementary School (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.) They are also serving Pinal County children at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp.
For more information, visit ymca.net
