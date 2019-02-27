After El Güero Canelo won a James Beard award for American Classic Food last year, Tucson has two reasons to be excited for one of the highest honors in food this time around.
The semifinalist nominees for the 2019 awards were announced this morning, and two Tucson restaurants/chefs made the cut.
Don Guerra, the mastermind behind Tucson favorite Barrio Bread has been nominated for Outstanding Baker. Longtime Tucson classic El Charro has been nominated for Outstanding Restaurant.
Each category currently has 20 nominees which will be whittled down to five finalists in each category that will be announced on March 27, so keep an eye out for more foodie award news coming up.
Congratulations to all of the nominees, but especially to our local favorites!
The James Beard Award Gala will be held on May 6 in Chicago.
Find the full list of James Beard Award semifinalist nominees here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.