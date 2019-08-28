voices: you say

NO BRAINER
Regarding Aug. 7 story “Oro Valley council clash over replacing police chief Sharp”: The process to replace retiring Police Chief Sharp is a no-brainer. The excellence you’re searching for is right here in the Oro Valley!
Our officers have worked hard to make Oro Valley one of the nation’s safest communities. It would be an insult not to promote from within. If they feel there is no room for advancement, what’s to keep them here? Our town council has no problem spending $50,000 on an external search when an internal search costs a tenth of that! Daniel Sharpe has groomed his officers to continue his program of excellence!
We appreciate that; we appreciate him; and we appreciate our fine officers!
—Marlene Nagy, Oro Valley
FRESH AIR
Regarding Aug. 21 letters “Say Something” and “Can Marana Write?”: What a breath of fresh air! It was great to see something besides the golf course and the bickering about the town council.
I hope more people will bring up some other topics of conversation. Thank you Bill Johnson and Tim Rodriguez! I don’t care if you are in Oro Valley or somewhere else, let's start talking about things.
—Marlys Duray, Marana
FIREARMS BAN
With the ever-increasing frequency of mass shootings, I can’t help but ask myself, what is wrong with us as a people? What happened to respect for life? Respect and acceptance of people who aren’t just like us? Conflict resolution and anger management? Values and skills that used to be taught in the home, in church and in our schools. Add to that the lethality of assault weapons, large capacity magazines and inadequate background checks for would-be gun purchasers and it equals 40,000 gun-related deaths in the U.S. last year alone. This includes suicide and accidental death not just murder but nonetheless access to guns compounds the problem.
Oh, that we could return to civility! Short of that, our lawmakers could save lives by enacting reasonable gun control measures. During the 10-year period the Federal Assault Weapons Ban was in effect (1994-2004) mass shootings did decline. Call your state and federal representatives and demand action. Life is too precious to do nothing!
— Leadawn Anderton, Tucson
BIG PICTURE
As a manager, I’ve used a SWOT analysis for strategic planning to help identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats related to competition or project planning. The process is intended to specify the objectives of the business venture or project and identify the internal and external factors that are favorable and unfavorable to achieving those objectives. Something very similar was suggested to the town council last April, The Arizona Town Hall.
Arizona Town Hall works with an organization to help plan and implement a project that meets their needs. Most events involve some form of Arizona Town Hall style facilitation, which includes the elements that have been found to contribute to consensus building discussions and recommendations.
The four horsemen of the El Conquistador apparently vetoed that idea since they have their own predetermined and inflexible solution for the golf course. They don’t need any help.
They are purblind and so involved in the minutiae that they fail to notice the most important facts about a situation and the effects of that situation on other things. They are not managers nor big picture councilmen!
—James Prunty,
Oro Valley
COOLER HEADS
I understand the fears that homeowners may have over lost home values if the El Conquistador courses were to close but I think we have to take caution when assuming house prices will automatically plummet. The Vistoso course in my neighborhood has remained closed without water for over a year now and home prices are thriving. When I look at the value of houses that are adjacent to the closed course they are going up steadily just like all the other houses around. I looked at 20 houses ranging in value from $250,000 to $1.5 million and all but one have gone up in value since the water was turned off. I know this isn't an exact comparison and a lot of the long term home value will depend on what happens to the abandoned courses but the point is that there is no need to panic.
When I was in the market to purchase a new home 8 years ago there were plenty of green space lots for sale with a hefty premium even though they had no golf course behind them. Another history lesson to learn from is that just because the town chambers are full of people unhappy about the potential shutdown of the courses does not mean that the town is overwhelmingly behind saving the courses as seems to be the story.
I can remember just a few years ago when I was one of the town citizens standing in the town chambers demanding amenities at Naranja park like a drinking fountain and shade. It sure seemed like the town was overwhelmingly behind that initiative until it was crushed by the voters a few months later. I am also reading about how the huge water savings is going to damage our town’s economy. Are we really making the argument as desert dwellers that saving water is now a bad thing? Bottom line is that the decision over the long term strategy for the town owned golf courses in Oro Valley is tough and will have a lasting impact on the town. Let’s cool it with the name calling and let cooler heads prevail.
—Adam Wade,
Oro Valley
REAL DANGER
The last Arizona legislative session was marked by numerous efforts by Republicans to “protect the integrity” of Arizona’s electoral system by limiting access to voting. I contacted my legislator, Mark Finchem (LD11), to ask for statistics on voter fraud. He provided information showing that, since 2010, there have been 21 convictions/plea agreements mostly for dual voting.
In 2010 over 1.7 million ballots were cast in Arizona; in 2016 over 2.5 million votes. 21 cases out of millions of votes show that Arizona does not have a voter fraud problem. But Arizona’s voting system, like the rest of the country’s, is highly vulnerable to being attacked by agents of Russia, China and Iran. This is not a partisan issue. Regardless of party or ideology we all want our electoral system to be fair and accurate. Contact your representative and ask them to address the real danger—not one that barely exists.
—Eileen Hollowell,
Oro Valley
LOST OPPORTUNITIES
Most of the Explorer letter writers have either focused on the need to keep 36 holes of golf to subsidize golf view property values, or to downsize the courses to reduce the millions in ongoing losses.
In my view the major impact of the golf fiasco has been to deny another generation of town youth the recreational opportunities they need.
In 2014 after years of ignoring Naranja Park, the town staff conducted a consultant assisted review of recreation needs and developed a Master Plan for the park. However, the former council majority ignored town recreation needs and purchased the El Conquistador Country Club.
The acquisition immediately diverted investment from Naranja Park to the newly acquired “Community Center” and three golf courses. Golf has consumed millions in operating losses, and capital for course repairs, new carts and cart path repairs. Now an additional $6 million of borrowed money is proposed by town manager Mary Jacobs to replace the irrigation systems, repair the courses and improve the clubhouse.
Former mayor Hiremath’s solution for parks was to propose Prop. 454, the $17 million property tax for a partial build out of Naranja Park while we all continue to pay his additional sales tax for golf. Fortunately town residents got to vote on the 454 property tax and overwhelmingly rejected it.
Oro Valley needs to get its priorities straight and direct our sales tax dollars toward the amenities families want.
—Jim Horn,
Oro Valley
