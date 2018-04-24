School districts across Tucson are announcing closures due to the impending statewide teacher walkouts beginning this Thursday, April 26.
Educators are striking to protest low pay for themselves and support staff, as well as conditions in deteriorating schools.
On the north side of Tucson, the Marana Unified, Catalina Foothills and Amphitheater school districts have all announced outright closures of schools.
“At this time, we do not know how long schools will be closed, but will provide daily updates for our parents, staff, and community,” MUSD said in an email sent to parents and media on Monday, April 23.
Catalina Foothills parents were notified via email on Tuesday, April 24 that the district would close “until the walkout ends.”
By the early afternoon on Tuesday, Amphi announced that it would close all 21 schools in the district on Thursday, April 26 and Friday, April 27.
“I asked employees to notify us by noon today of their intentions to come to work during the statewide walkout,” said Todd Jaeger, Superintendent of Amphitheater Public Schools, in a release. “Well, the numbers are clear. With several hundred staff members advising us of their intentions, we will not have adequate staff present to ensure student safety on our campuses. Therefore, we have made the decision to close all of our schools on Thursday and Friday of this week.”
Both Amphi and MUSD included in its releases that food services will still be available to students in-need.
“Because we recognize that many students are dependent on our food services, breakfast and lunch meals will be served at various school locations as well as through our Marana Cares Mobile service,” MUSD said in its release. “We will provide specific information by Wednesday, April 25 regarding which locations and hours food will be available.”
During the closure, Amphi kitchens will remain open at every school in the morning to provide “Grab & Go” breakfast and lunch meals for students. More information on these times will be available on amphi.com.
At this time, graduation ceremonies are not expected to be postponed.
