Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 4, the Pima County Department of Transportation and its contractor, Southern Arizona Paving, will be milling, paving and implementing no left-hand turns at three intersections on North Thornydale Road.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 5, the contractor will be milling and paving Thornydale Road at the intersections of Thornydale and West Hardy and Overton roads, and at West Linda Vista Boulevard.
Both northbound and southbound traffic will not be able to make left-hand turns at the intersections. Work is expected to be complete in two days. Motorists can expect reduced speeds. Pima County Sheriff’s deputies will be assisting through the work zone.
Drivers are advised to approach the area with caution and obey all traffic control devices. Expect delays during work. In the event of mechanical failure or inclement weather, the construction schedule is subject to change.
