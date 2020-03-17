UPDATE: The City of Tucson released a formal statement after Romero's initial tweet, with the Mayor's full statement:
“This morning, after consulting with business stakeholders, the City Attorney, and City Manager, I have made the determination that it is in the best interest of maintaining public health to suspend dine-in services in restaurants and food courts, and transition to delivery/pick-up only services. Bars, gyms, and other specific venues stated in the proclamation where groups of people congregate are directed to be closed through the end of the month.”
“My top priority, above all else, is to protect public health. This is a painful decision that I do not take lightly. Several restaurants have already stopped dine-in service and transitioned to all drive through and curb-side pick-up.”
“I want to reiterate that food being served by our restaurants is safe. It is the congregation of individuals in a dine-in setting that is unsafe.”
“At this time, the best thing we can do is come together as a community and take care of each other. We’re all in this together. We will get through this.”
Romero also ordered the following actions:
- All service counters and lobbies within city buildings, including Ward offices and City Hall, will be closed through the end of March. The City will be continuing services and operations electronically. For more information, please visit tucsonaz.gov
- There will be no interruption in trash, recycling, landfill, or water services
- All evictions on city-owned public housing will be suspended through the end of April
- There will be no water shutoffs through the end of April.
ORIGINAL STORY:
All restaurants, bars, food courts, gyms and other venues in the City of Tucson will shut down through the end of the month after Mayor Regina Romero announced the decision in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.
“I have decided that it is in the best interest of maintaining public health to close restaurants, bars, food courts, gyms, and other venues where groups of people congregate through the end of the month, effective 8pm this evening,” she tweeted at 12:48 p.m.
At 1:00 p.m. she retweeted with clarification, "This order only applies to dine-in services, not delivery/ take-out. More details to follow."
The move follows a week of cancellations throughout the Greater Tucson Metro Area.
