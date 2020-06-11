UPDATE
The Pima County Office of Emergency Management and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced that residents of the Catalina Foothills between Alvernon Way and Sabino Canyon Road, north of Skyline Drive, should "be alert" for potential evacuation notices.
"Residents should consider voluntarily relocating outside the affected area with family/friends," the agencies announced in a joint statement. "Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating. Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock."
If you are in this area, EVACUATE NOW. Move south away from the Catalina Mountains. Do not delay leaving the area. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department will be going door to door to make contact with those affected residents who may not have received the message. A cooling shelter is available at CDO High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia, in Oro Valley. Additional messaging will be sent as the situation changes.
The Oro Valley Police Department also posted a notification for residents on the western slope of the Catalina Mountains, near Pusch Ridge: Be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.
The southeastern region of Oro Valley, from West Magee Road to Catalina State Park on the east side of North Oracle Road, is now in the “Set - Be Alert” stage.
“Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating,” the department stated in its warning. “Grab your emergency go kit. Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.”
More Bighorn Fire information can be found here: pima.gov/Bighorn
