This week, school districts across Arizona opened their campuses to students in need of a reliable environment to engage in their remote learning, as Gov. Doug Ducey required them to do in a July 23 executive order.
In Pima County, many districts are trying to limit the number of students to those who absolutely need the service, in order to protect their communities from the spread of COVID-19.
All Pima County districts are following the governor’s guidelines for when it is safe to reopen schools for traditional in-person instruction. On Aug. 6, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced its public health benchmarks for school districts to use when determining if it is safe to reopen. The benchmarks consist of three metrics: the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the region, the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests and the percentage of hospital visits for COVID-like symptoms.
The department recommends schools stick to remote learning until their county’s case numbers drop below 100 per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks, their positive testing rate is 7 percent or lower, and hospital visits with COVID-like illnesses drop below 10 percent for two consecutive weeks.
The state has also said county health departments should work with local school districts to determine if it’s safe to reopen for in-person instruction. On Tuesday, July 28 the Pima County Health Department advised all districts that based on then-current public health data, it was not safe for schools to reopen their campuses to all students. County officials said they didn’t think schools would be able to safely reopen at least until Labor Day and perhaps as late as sometime in October.
However, Ducey has required districts to open their campuses as “learning centers” for students who may have special needs, lack access to learning equipment or have parents that are required to work away from home during the day.
Marana Unified
In a letter to district parents, Marana Unified School District Superintendent Dan Streeter said the district has not yet identified a start date for in-person learning. But he said the district is working with county health officials and other school superintendents to “identify appropriate local benchmarks and indicators with a goal of returning us to school safely as soon as possible.”
Streeter said that although Pima County has not met the state’s safety benchmarks yet, the metrics are currently trending downward in the right direction. According to Arizona Department of Health Services, Pima County had seen 19,743 of the state’s 194,005 confirmed cases as of Aug. 17. But figures from the Pima County Department of Health show that the number of new cases peaked in mid-July and began to decline after the Pima County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public when maintaining physical distance isn’t possible. The number of cases dropped from a high of 2,368 new cases in the week ending July 4 to 865 in the week ending Aug. 1, according to a Pima County Health Department report. MUSD is trying to limit the amount of students that come to schools for in-person learning and is asking families who have the resources to adequately support their students’ learning at home to refrain from using this service. They are requesting all families fill out an application on their website if they want their child to participate.
According to MUSD Public Relations Director Tamara Crawley, all MUSD schools with learning centers have implemented “advance scheduling procedures” to avoid overcrowding and ensure that the number of students in the on-campus centers does not hinder physical distancing measures.
If a school reaches capacity, some students may need to be relocated to another school site.
For more details on MUSD’s learning centers and where to sign up, visit maranausd.org/Page/4062.
Amphitheater
Amphitheater Public Schools administrators told its district families that these on-site learning centers are similar to a supervised study hall. According to their website, it is intended to serve students who need a “quiet, safe environment to independently engage in their remote learning during the school day” and is not the same as traditional teacher-led classroom learning.
Amphi spokesperson Michelle Valenzuela said the district had support staff assigned at all district schools, but as of Friday, registration for in-person instruction totaled 95 students across 21 schools, with some schools seeing zero students register.
“Students who are participating will spend the day doing their classwork in our computer labs and will work in other locations at our schools, with breaks for lunch and outdoor time,” Valenzuela said.
Parents who want to do on-campus supervision next week need to register before Friday morning at 10 a.m. Applications are available at amphi.com and on all school websites.
The City of Tucson’s KIDCO program is providing services at Nash Elementary, Keeling Elementary and Prince Elementary. Preschool is also available for a fee at Innovation Academy, Painted Sky Elementary and Canyon Del Oro High School and reservations are limited. Interested families should contact those schools for more information.
