The Town of Oro Valley is experiencing positive financial standings in three of the town’s major fund categories, according to a budget update spanning January of this year through September.
At a special council meeting Wednesday, Nov. 20, senior budget analyst Wendy Gomez provided performance highlights of the town’s General, Highway and Community Center funds. All the funds receive money from various sources including specific taxes, service fees and funding from other agencies.
Total revenues collected so far in the General Fund total $10.2 million. By the end of this fiscal year (in June), town staff expect revenues to be at roughly $39 million. About $9.5 million has been spent from the General Fund this calendar year, while the total budget includes nearly $42 million of expenditures.
At this time last year, the town had spent and brought in slightly less, with $8.3 million in expenditures and $8.5 million in revenues.
Local sales tax collection has brought in $5.4 million to the General Fund as of September, and represents 28 percent of the budgeted amount of $19.3 million. These revenues are expected to exceed the budget by about $410,000 due to better than expected construction sales tax revenue, according to council documents.
“We tend to budget pretty conservatively for those revenues because they can sometimes be volatile,” Gomez said.
The town’s portion of state-shared revenues total $3 million as of September. Staff expect the total income from the state government to be around $12.5 million.
Revenue from charges for licenses and permits equal more than $631,000 so far. These revenues are estimated to exceed the budget by about $213,000 because of building permits for both residential and commercial projects.
Interest revenues in the General Fund total $135,234 which is 90 percent of the budgeted amount of $150,000. These revenues are estimated to exceed budget by roughly $440,000, due to better interest earnings on the town’s investments.
Additionally, the town was awarded a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office for $20,000 to be spent on Steam Pump Ranch. In total, revenues in the General Fund are estimated to exceed budget by roughly $1 million.
The town council has a policy to keep 25 percent of the General Fund’s budgeted expenditures in the bank. The fund is used for most of the town’s administrative and operational expenses. Gomez said the year-end fund balance of $18.3 million is near 40 percent of their budgeted expenditure amount.
As of September, the town collected $1.1 million in revenues for their Highway Fund, up from $869,000 at this time last year. They have spent only $392,000 compared to last year’s $608,000. The total budgeted amount for the fiscal year is $3.8 million in revenues and $4.1 in expenditures.
“That’s due to some realignment in the Highway Fund during the budget process where some of those costs have been shifted to the General Fund,” Gomez said. “Our street maintenance staff as well as some of our administrative folks are now covered with the General Fund, and that avoids us having to do a transfer subsidy into the Highway Fund. So our expenditures in the Highway Fund are now very closely aligned with our HURF gas tax revenues from the state.”
Those gas tax revenues are expected to exceed the town’s budgeted amount by $200,000, thanks to a one-time allocation approved in the state budget.
The Highway Fund’s year-end balance is expected to be $762,000.
The Community Center Fund, which receives revenues from the town-owned El Conquistador golf courses, community center and a designated half-cent sales tax, has seen about the same amount of income as this time last year with $1.4 million in revenues, as of September.
However, Gomez said the fund is expected to exceed budgeted revenues by about $125,000 due to increased outside play on the members-only golf course. She said expenditures should come in under budget by about $57,000.
The town has spent slightly less than at this time last year, with $1.6 million in expenditures compared to $1.7 million in 2018. The fund has a total budget of $6.7 million in revenues and $6.5 million in expenses. Gomez predicts total revenues in the fund will exceed those expenses by $479,000.
