Amending the emergency proclamation issued yesterday, the towns of Marana and Oro Valley have announced Thursday afternoon all bars, gyms and places of public gathering would have to close through the end of the month.
The order also prohibits all restaurants from serving on-site, and encourages the use of delivery, curbside and take out service.
The restriction does not apply to grocery stores, markets, convenience stores, pharmacies, food banks and several other establishments.
The move follows this morning's vote by the Pima County Board of Supervisors to adopt similar measures. On Tuesday, Tucson was the first city in the region to close bars, gyms and other businesses were people congregate and limit restaurants to take-out and delivery.
“While each community has unique needs, our goal as a region is to bring Pima County into alignment with the management of COVID-19,” said Mayor Joe Winfield. “As this crisis continues to unfold, community leaders are having to constantly reassess current guidelines and determine when to take new measures. Our County Board of Supervisors has determined that this next level of precaution is necessary, so the Town of Oro Valley will follow their lead and adjust our local recommendations accordingly.”
