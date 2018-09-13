A 65-year-old man was shot by ATF agents in the morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 13, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, Chris Snow, was shot after agents arrived at his residence in the 12700 block of North Antelope Road in Marana.
The agents were serving a warrant for alleged violations of federal firearms and explosives law, according to a Pima County Sheriff’s Department report.
There were no other injuries in the incident, and no additional information has been released by the PCSD or ATF about the case.
The PCSD has taken over the investigation from the ATF, according to the department’s report, which is described as still being in its early stages as of Thursday afternoon.
