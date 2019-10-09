Tucson polka band The Bouncing Czechs is coming to Oro Valley this week to celebrate Oktoberfest at the Oro Valley Marketplace, and the whole town’s invited.
From 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, the five-piece band will celebrate the season with a medley of accordion, trumpet, clarinet/alto sax, tuba and drums. The band may be known for its polkas and waltzes, but The Bouncing Czechs also play a wide variety of music, including European classics, American standards and songs for patriotic celebrations.
The concert is part of the Oro Valley Concert Series, held the second Thursday of the month at the marketplace, located at 12155 N. Oracle Road. The show is located in front of the Century Theatres entrance.
The concert series is a joint effort of the Town of Oro Valley and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance. For more information on the series, including upcoming dates and artists, visit saaca.org/ovconcertseries.html.
