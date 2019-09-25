REPLACING SHARP
Town Council: Looking for a replacement for Chief Sharp? Look inside the department.
Do you know more than me or do I know more than you? I do know the department very well and have interacted with all upper staff members during my 14 years (5,800 volunteer hours) with the Citizens Volunteer Assist Program, known as CVAP, and have high respect for those that serve our community in those positions.
During my many years with a major oil company, I evaluated and wrote many performance and development evaluations (too many to begin to count) which involved all aspects of work dimensions. I mention that to only fortify my personal observations and evaluations. A very important decision is in your hands. Choose wisely, and look within.
— John Lowe, Oro Valley
WATER WOES
Arizona has shown remarkable foresight in planning to sustain water in a desert state. This began in 1922 with the Colorado River Compact that eventually evolved into the Central Arizona Project (CAP).
Consequently, the Tucson area can sustain the needs of its current users and currently planned development. However, Arizona has entered tier zero of the CAP agreement, which requires the first of four levels of mandatory cuts in water allocation. Agriculture in Pinal County is losing CAP allocations and returning to wells, reducing the existing ground water in an area that already struggles with subsistence problems.
While the quantity of water is addressed by CAP, quality is another issue as evidenced by communities that have experienced contaminated water from municipal water systems. Recently identified wells are registering record levels of contamination. The need for continued monitoring and planning is critical. Our legislators need to enact policy and laws that address both quality and quantity of water for Arizonans.
— Carol Trunnell,
Oro Valley
RISKY ROADS
Yesterday at 2 p.m. I made an unknowingly risky decision by riding my bike across Oracle at First Avenue. I waited for the walk signal only to have a car making a right on red almost hit me. On the return ride back across Oracle, two cars nearly hit me even though I had the right of way. I should not be hard to see.
I wear neon orange reflective suspenders and ride with both my front and rear lights on. It seems drivers have forgotten that right on red means they are to stop, look, and yield to pedestrians, cyclists, and vehicles in their path.
— Deane Alban,
Oro Valley
