The Marana Parks and Recreation Department took home a state award last month for “Outstanding Adaptive Program” for the 2018 Cape Chase Fun Run. Town staff accepted the award Aug. 21 at the annual Arizona Parks and Recreation Association awards dinner.
“As a Parks and Recreation Department, our mission is to provide services for ALL our residents,” said parks and recreation director Jim Conroy. “I’m very proud of our staff for providing a high quality event. The joy that was expressed by both participants and their families was heartfelt and inspiring. Receiving this award from the State Parks & Recreation Association is a significant recognition of our staff’s commitment to serve all our citizens with high quality recreation programs.”
The Cape Chase is one of the many expansions of services created by the Marana Parks and Recreation staff in an effort to reach previously underserved portions of the community. The non-competitive course is designed for all ages and families, and participants with disabilities.
“The team at Marana Parks and Recreation have a track record of getting creative,” said recreation superintendent Corey Larriva. “Historically and regionally, adaptive recreation services are a limited program area. When looking to expand offerings in Marana, I had no doubt the staff would develop something high-quality, innovative, and fun. Cape Chase will be a staple in Marana for years to come.”
Recreation coordinator Kevin Goodrich and recreation programmer Olivia Salazar developed and organized the event, and 130 participants registered for the first time.
Arizona Parks and Recreation Association Awards honors communities throughout the State of Arizona “that demonstrate excellence in long-range planning, resource management and innovative approaches to delivering superb parks or recreation services with fiscally sound business practices.”
A panel of park and recreation professionals reviews and judges all application materials. The state-wide award includes 12 categories and in 2019 had over 53 submissions. Marana’s Cape Chase was recognized as the Outstanding Recreation Award for Adaptive Recreation.
This story was made possible through a partnership with the Town of Marana News Room. See more stories online at maranaaz.gov/newsroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.