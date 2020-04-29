Just in case you missed anything today, here's all the news we covered. Click each link to read more.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced that the state's stay-home order will remain in effect through May 15, with plans for a "gradual" reopening of businesses. Ducey said some businesses can voluntarily open beginning May 4.
Ducey's announcement came hours after the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that cases of COVID-19 in the state have topped 7,000. Pima County had 1,215 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 304 people statewide, including 80 in Pima County, according to the report.
Before the governor delivered his address, mayors from Arizona's three largest cities asked Ducey to adhere to Centers for Disease Control guidelines when considering how to reopen the state. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was joined by Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego and Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans in the statement.
Arizona unemployment benefits will expand next month to cover workers who are not now eligible, to last longer than before and to pay more in weekly benefits to some jobless workers. But economists and advocates say that while the change is welcome – it’s probably too little, and too late.
Native American tribes have been severely hit by the coronavirus but have received only a fraction of the help they need from the federal government, said lawmakers, who called the impact on businesses and health on reservations “particularly worrisome.”
The Catalina Foothills School District is planning some special events for this years graduating class, including digital graduation ceremonies and a car parade in May.
