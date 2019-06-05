A new online resource for behavioral health support across Pima County recently went live. Developed as a result of Healthy Pima’s Referral and Treatment Action Group, the website is a central resource for people seeking services related to mental health and substance use.
Visitors to the website, pimahelpline.org, can search by treatment type, payment options and types of services such as counseling, clients referred from court and anger management. The site includes information about types of treatment, how to recognize signs of mental health problems and drug misuse, hotlines, locations of services and related resources, such as housing support and various 24/7 crisis services.
“As the opioid crisis continues, we’ve heard feedback that the amount of services and providers is overwhelming and complicated, said Marcy Flanagan, Director of the Pima County Health Department, in a statement.
For those just trying to understand their own needs or the needs of a loved one, the website also clarifies what types of treatment are available for different issues.
“It is important to make this information accessible to our community members, but we want them to understand what the options are for their situation,” said Steve Lee, Director of Addiction Services at CODAC. “We want people in crisis to be able to get support and treatment quickly, and not spend much time researching their options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.