Just in case you missed anything, here's all the news we covered today. Click the each link for more information.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 10,000 of Thursday, May 7, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,520 of the state’s 10,526 confirmed cases.
Trying to track down your stimulus check from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act? Look no further than the Internal Revenue Service’s “Get My Payment” program. Use the program by next Wednesday, May 13 for a chance of a quicker delivery.
When was the last time you attended a concert? Unless you live near a musician gracious enough to share their talent with the neighborhood, it’s been a while. But that could change next Wednesday, May 13 when The Gaslight Music Hall hosts its first-ever drive-in concert, featuring The Tributaries.
Dog parks, tennis and pickleball courts will open alongside government building lobbies in Oro Valley next Monday, the town announced Thursday. The move was made to coincide with Gov. Doug Ducey’s updated stay-home order, which the governor modified May 4 to include the gradual reopening of retail business and dine-in service at restaurants.
For their dedication to students and hardworking attitudes, several local teachers were recently honored by Tucson Values Teachers with the Teacher Excellence Award.
The Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance recently delivered art care packages to local nursing homes, memory facilities and hospitals to help keep residents and patients entertained and happy during isolation.
The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum received a strong vote of confidence this week when it was granted accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums independent accreditation commission.
Buffalo Exchange will reopen Saturday May, 8, with some changes to its operations. The company announced its decision Friday. In addition to sanitation and daily cleanings, employees will wear face masks, and shoppers are asked to do the same. The store will also only allow a limited number of shoppers at one time.
Looking for something to do tonight while stuck inside? Turn down the lights and get the cognac ready tonight because Tucson's favorite neo-soul singer, Seanloui, isn't letting the pandemic stop him from live-streaming his baby-making music live for our viewing pleasure.
Are you an FC Tucson fan? Do you want to give blood and potentially save a life? Do you like signed memorabilia? Well, you’re in luck: FC Tucson is partnering with the American Red Cross next Wednesday, May 13 to host a blood drive.
Tucson Local Media is planning on running a list of restaurants that are offering diners a chance to sit down at a table to enjoy their meal. If you're a restaurant owner who plans to reopen your establishment for dine-in service next week, let us know.
