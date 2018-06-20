In our first annual Ugly Pets Contest, you have sent us dogs, cats and frogs (alongside a few missives informing us that we are cruel and heartless because all pets are beautiful in their own way).
After putting the editorial team to work judging the entrants, we have a winner alongside some of our finalists.
The winner, Lulu, gets a $25 gift certificate for a local pet shop. And her owner, Jacque Howell, also gets a $25 gift certificate, but for something a little more appealing to humans.
Thanks to everyone who entered. While your pets may be a little ugly on the outside, we know they have beautiful hearts on the inside.
