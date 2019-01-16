Rancho Vistoso residents who live adjacent to 15 empty acres would like to see it developed into a residential neighborhood, but the Oro Valley Town Council decided the potential employment uses of that land were too valuable to give up.
In a 6-to-1 decision, the council denied a request to rezone the land from Campus Park Industrial to Medium Density Residential.
The parcel in question sits at the northwest corner of Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Vistoso Commerce Loop. It has been vacant for years which the property owner, Roger Ford, attributes to an unmarketable location.
At the Jan. 9 council meeting, Ford said he tried multiple times to sell the land for various employment uses, but none were successful. His proposal involved KB Homes building 72 single-family houses. The current zoning allows for industrial employment development, but with a residential zoning Ford could develop the land and the town could quickly collect construction sales tax.
The previous council approved an amendment to the town’s General Plan last September to allow the rezoning of the property. The Planning and Zoning Commission also recommended the council approve Ford’s request in a 4-to-3 decision.
Ford proposed smaller lot sizes than what is allowed in medium density residential, about 4,868 square feet. The adjacent subdivisions have average lot sizes of 6,500 and 6,700 square feet, according to council documents.
Paul Oland with land planning firm The WLB Group represented Ford in the proposal. He told the council some developers don’t want to come to Oro Valley because there aren’t enough homes to generate business. He argued the development could increase the population of the town, which would boost the economy and make it more desirable for employers in the future.
“This is not a decision between living and working, this is one where we can actually achieve both,” Oland said.
The majority of nearby residents who issued comments to the town are in agreement that another neighborhood is best suited for the area.
Camille McKeever, a Rancho Vistoso resident, told the council the property has been through multiple proposals for employment developments which have not been well-received by the community. Homeowners are particularly concerned about tall buildings in their backyards. With the current zoning, a developer is entitled to a maximum of 36 feet for new buildings.
However, the new council made a move against the wishes of the residents and voted to keep the CPI zoning in hopes that a developer will one day come along.
The town’s Community and Economic Development Director, JJ Johnston, argued that Oro Valley has less than 200 acres of developable employment land left and 72 homes would not make a sizeable impact on the local economy.
Johnston mentioned there are already 410 new homes scheduled to be built near Innovation Park in the next two to seven years. The Tucson region generated 6,700 new jobs from 2017 to 2018, a trend Johnston says Oro Valley did not benefit from at all.
“We currently have 13,000 adult workers who live in Oro Valley and drive out of our community every day,” he said. “Typically a new employer will offer jobs and local residents will take those jobs 80 to 90 percent of the time. This is why local governments work so hard to ensure we have a good balance of land use between homes and employers.”
The mayor and council weighted this decision with the knowledge that the town is expecting new annexations and seven years of scheduled housing developments.
Councilmember Josh Nicolson acknowledged that the residents who are most affected by the land want a neighborhood, but said the council needs to do what is best for the town as a whole and preserve areas of employment development. Councilmember Rhonda Piña said she did not support the general plan amendment from last year because economic development is a priority and there are limited acres with which to work.
Referencing the parcel’s Economic Expansion Zone designation, which expedites the development review process, Mayor Joe Winfield was concerned about the ability of community members to give their input during the development process. Town Planning Manager Bayer Vella said it was both a staff and council decision to hold public hearings on the matter, which is something the town does frequently.
Councilmember Steve Solomon said the item was one of the hardest rezonings the council has seen because it’s a “planning nightmare.” The parcel and the surrounding neighborhoods were originally zoned as CPI, but previous councils rezoned the neighborhoods as medium density residential. This created an “orphan” as Ford put it, with the last remaining piece of CPI land located on the edge of a subdivision.
Solomon, who supported the rezoning, said he had to give more weight to the residents who live right next to the land over other people with different interests.
When asked what will happen to the land now that his request was denied, Ford simply replied: “Ask the mayor.”
Winfield said there has been interest in the property, and he and the other council members hope it will be developed by an employer soon. Within the town staff, he said there has been a shift towards pursuing employment opportunities more aggressively.
“It doesn’t give me any pleasure to deny somebody who’s wanting to do something with their property,” Winfield said. “But the bottom line is that he bought it with [Campus Park Industrial] zoning.”
