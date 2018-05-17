For the eleventh year in a row, the Northwest Fire District has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
According to the GFOA, “the Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.”
The Northwest Fire District’s CAFR for the fiscal year ended June, 2017 was judged by an impartial panel to meet the standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.
The Northwest Fire District, established in 1983, provides services for 110,000 residents and 3,300 commercial occupancies over 140 square miles in unincorporated Pima County and the Town of Marana. Ten stations are staffed year-round by 192 medically-trained firefighters.
