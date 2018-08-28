Incumbents Pamela Powers Hannley and Randy Friese took the stage at the Pima County Democratic election party. They easily won over newcomer JP Martin, who got about 12 percent of the vote. Powers Hannley and Friese split the rest of the votes almost equally, with Freise getting a few percentage points more.
Freise said he's honored but reminded the excited crowd that they still have a primary ahead of them.
"I’m ready for the work with all of your help,” he said.
In the general, they will face Republican Ana Henderson.
"We are going to beat Henderson," Powers Hannley said. "We beat her before, and we will beat her again.”
Interns Savanah Modesitt and Daniel Young-Miller contributed to this post.
