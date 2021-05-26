A local group in coordination with the Marana Unified School District is collecting school supplies for students in need.
The Youth Education Supporters (YES), formed in March by Dot Santy, is working with the Student Services department to supply hundreds of students with backpacks filled with necessary school supplies for different grade levels for the next school year.
Due to the pandemic, the MUSD Student Services department held a drive-thru event last year and this year, with the help of YES, will do the same, according to the Director of Student Services Dr. Cynthia Ruich. With YES raising funds and collecting donations, the department will distribute the backpacks at their drive-thru event on July 22 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Early Learning and Resource Center on 7651 N. Oldfather Drive (formerly the Thornydale Elementary School).
Because of the pandemic, Ruich said it’s hard to determine the level of need but hopes to provide supplies for about 700 or more students. She said they can make some estimates to the level of need based on the student population and the number of students receiving free or reduced school lunch, but this does not account for all the students that may need supplies for the coming school year. For the drive-thru event, YES and the department of Student Services are requesting cash or supply donations.
The event is an opportunity to supply students with “what they need to be successful for the school year,” said Ruich, including supplies that the student of the 21st century needs, including headphones or earbuds and a Chromebook laptop.
However, Ruich said they try to provide students with the same kinds of supplies their peers would have.
“To fit in that’s one thing that they really strive for and that’s to have the same things as their peers,” said Ruich. With the help of YES, they were able to purchase Jansport backpacks, which they will fill and provide to any family that arrives at the drive-thru event.
In order to prepare for the event, YES continues to take donations and requests checks be sent to MUSD/Early Learning & Resource Center (Attn: Christina Noriega at 7651 N Oldfather Drive, Tucson, AZ 85741). Backpack and school supplies donations can be placed in a donation box located at Amy’s Nails DM Center, Dell Webb Saguaro Center, Marana City Hall Lobby or Tompkins Family Chiropractic, 7620 N. Hartman Lane.
Supplies Needed:
K-2nd Grade
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
- Pack of Ticonderoga Pencils
- Watercolor paints
- Glue sticks/glue
- Crayons
- Safety Scissors
- Headphones
- Wide Ruled Spiral Notebooks x 3
- 2-Pocket Folders
- Markers
- Composition Notebook
3rd - 6th Grade
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
- Pack of Pencils
- Erasers
- Crayons
- Markers
- Earbuds
- Colored Pencils
- Spiral Notebooks
- Loose Filler Paper
- 1 inch binder
- 2-Pocket Folders x 3
- Glue/Glue Sticks
- Composition Books x 3
- Ruler
7th and 8th Grade
- Expo Dry Erase Markers
- Pencils
- Pens
- Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Crayons
- Earbuds
- Erasers
- Ruler
- Glue/Glue Sticks
- College Ruled Filler Paper
- Binder
- College Ruled Spiral Notebooks x 5
- Composition Books x3
- File Folders x 5
9th - 12th Grade
- Dry Erase Markers
- Pens
- Pencils (Mechanical ok)
- Erasers
- College Ruled Spiral Notebooks x 5
- College Ruled Filler Paper
- Binder
- Ruler
- Markers
- Colored Pencils
- Crayons
- Composition Books 3-5
- File Folders x 5
- Earbuds
- Glue/Glue Sticks
