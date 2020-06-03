The new message from Gov. Doug Ducey is “Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger,” and so far we are seeing good results.
The Marana Chamber and Visitor Center reopened May 18 with new guidelines to keep our staff and guests safe. Our new temporary hours are Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. We would love to see you, so please feel free to stop by.
The new guidelines are as follows.
• Please do not enter the chamber if you are sick.
• Public restrooms and bottled water will not be available to the public at this time.
• Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available to anyone that enters.
• One group of guests at a time will be allowed in the chamber with no more than 6 people. Stay at least 6 feet apart.
• Only guests will be able to reach for brochures and other materials they would like. Clean sanitized pens will be available for guests to use when signing in.
• Once the guest leaves, all hard surfaces will be wiped down. We would love to see you. Please stop by or make an appointment for an in-person one-on-one meeting, please call the chamber.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Marana Chamber staff and board member Devi Paolillo hosted Facebook Live events with our members. Our members are also sharing how they are doing their part by implementing the Arizona Department of Health Services guidelines at their business. It has been amazing to learn all that they have done and will continue to do to keep their staff and customers safe and well. I am so thankful to them for allowing us to be a part of their business. The videos are still on our Facebook page if you have not seen them.
If you are a business owner, work for a business, or know someone with a business in Marana, please ask them to add their business to biz.selectmarana.com. This is a free service for Marana businesses. The directory will serve as a tool for consumers to understand your current services: takeout, delivery, curbside pick-up and changes in regular business hours. The directory also offers the option of connecting your social media channels for the most up-to-date information. This is a new service offered by the Town of Marana.
Marana is still growing and is still the place to be. New home permits might have been down a little in April, but for the month of May they have picked up again. There are still new businesses moving into the area. Bill Luke Dealership out of Phoenix will be opening a location in Marana off Twin Peaks and Interstate-10 by the Tucson Premium Outlet Mall. PSE Archery will relocate from Tucson to Dove Mountain Centre, where the Bashas grocery was. Marana will be getting two new Quick Trips: one off Ina and I-10 and one off Tangerine and I-10.
Have you been counted? There is still time to respond to the US 2020 Census, just go to 2020census.gov and complete the form. Results from the survey will have a huge impact on how our community is funded by the Federal Government. For example, schools, highways, housing assistance, fire departments just to name a few.
Welcome to our newest members, BioCare Global and Donald Soss-Farm Bureau Financial Services. Thank you to all our current members for trusting in the chamber and giving us your support.
For more information about our members or news in this article, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Audra Winters, IOM is the President and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
