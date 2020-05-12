If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that home life has taken on a completely new meaning as the world sets up shop from their houses. With that in mind, Roche Tissue Diagnostics decided on a different theme for this year’s summer art exhibition.
The company normally hosts an annual show of its employees’ artwork at its Oro Valley campus but is unable to do so with most of the staff working from home. A partnership with the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance moved the summer show up the calendar.
This year’s exhibition, entitled Home | Zuhause, includes photography from Roche Molecular Solutions employees and their immediate family members from across the world, including Germany, Switzerland, and South Africa. The company also has domestic sites in California and New Jersey.
Roche received 139 submissions of photographs exemplifying home. Entries range from idyllic sunset scenes to instruments, tape collections, and family pets, and are divided into two submissions from adults and those under 18. The exhibit includes three broad categories: people/animals, places, and objects.
According to Roche Philanthropy and Community Relations Leader Darlene Buhrow, the idea to bring employees together through art was already in place at the onset of 2020, and the COVID-19 pandemic seemed to be the opportune moment to launch the show.
“We selected the theme of home—zuhause in German—as we realized that many of us were now mandatorily working from our homes but may be missing the homes of our extended families,” Buhrow said, in a statement. “Some submissions encapsulate the feeling of home through landscapes far and near and others share how our people and pets truly say home to us. I think what really surprised me most were those entries in the category of object. It was poignant to see the power a simple object has to make a person feel happy or safe or loved.”
To visit the exhibition, click on this link. The galleries are live through May 24. Visitors can look through the entire collection and vote on their favorites from each. A People’s Choice Award will be announced May 29.
