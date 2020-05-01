The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 7,962 as of Friday, May 1, according to the morning report from the Arizona Department of Health Services. Pima County had 1,267 confirmed cases. The coronavirus had killed 330 people statewide, including 81 in Pima County, according to the report.
Several candidates for Justice of the Peace will not have their names on this year's ballot after challenges were made to their nominating petitions. Paula Aboud, a former state lawmaker, is among the three candidates.
Amphitheater Public Schools reminded their graduating seniors how much they are loved by installing surprise congratulatory signs in their yards on Friday.
According to U.S. Rep Tom O'Halleran, Arizona's families need aid from the government, not big business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.