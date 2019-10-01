Looking to get Fido forgiven?
A local church on Tucson’s north side is blessing pets this weekend, honoring the birthday of St. Francis of Assisi.
This Friday and Saturday, the Casas Adobes Congregational UCC will host the free event. The church is located at 6801 N. Oracle Road.
“This is a wonderful event,” said Rev. John Angiulo. “We believe that God is present to the whole created order, including animals. Pets are such an important presence for so many people, but rarely do we honor them. The drive-thru format allows people to remain comfortably in their vehicles.”
Blessings will take place Oct. 4 from 2 to 4 p.m., and Oct. 6 to from 8 to 10 a.m. For more information, call 297-1181.
