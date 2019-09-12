It’s the fourth week of the high school football season, with a quintet of games taking place in the northwestern fringes of Tucson this Friday night.
The only intra-region contest pits an undefeated Canyon del Oro squad against Jerry Harris’ Pusch Ridge Christian Academy team, in the second-ever varsity game between the two neighbors.
Catalina Foothills will look to extend its win streak to two games, playing local rival Sabino at home.
Ironwood Ridge and Mountain View will both look to rebound after double-digit losses in Phoenix a week ago, with the former hosting an undefeated Campo Verde squad, while the latter plays Casteel.
Marana looks for its first taste of victory this week, hosting Desert View.
Without further ado, here’s the full slate of games with my predictions attached for week four of the high school football season:
Canyon del Oro (3-0) vs. Pusch Ridge Christian Academy (1-1)
Location: Canyon del Oro High School (25 W. Calle Concordia)
The Dorados and Lions met for the first time in a varsity game in week three of the 2018 regular season. The Dorados won that contest, 33-7.
Prediction: Gavin Davis runs all over his former team this week, propelling the Dorados to a 4-0 record. CDO wins, 27-14.
Catalina Foothills (1-2) vs. Sabino High School (1-1)
Location: Catalina Foothills High School (4300 E. Sunrise Drive)
The Falcons and Sabercats last met in week four of the 2018 regular season, with Sabino winning that contest, 21-17.
Prediction: Sabino is coming off a 34-point loss to Sahuaro a week ago, so I’ll take the Falcons in this one. Catalina Foothills wins its second-straight game, 21-17.
Ironwood Ridge (1-1) vs. Campo Verde High School (3-0)
Ironwood Ridge High School (2475 W. Naranja Drive)
The Nighthawks and Coyotes previously met in week three of the 2018 regular season, with CVHS winning that one, 17-13.
Prediction: The Nighthawks came close a year ago but stumbled at the end. I don’t think James Hardy’s team is ready to beat a Phoenix power just yet. Campo Verde wins this one comfortably, 42-20.
Marana (0-3) vs. Desert View High School (1-1)
Marana High School (12000 W. Emigh Road)
The Tigers and Jaguars met in week four of the 2018 regular season, with the former blanking the latter, 35-0.
Prediction: The Tigers finally get their first win of the season, though not as comfortably as they did a year ago. Marana wins this one, 17-14.
Mountain View (0-2) vs. Casteel High School (2-1)
Mountain View High School (3901 W. Linda Vista Blvd.)
Mountain View and Casteel met in week three of the 2018 regular season for the first time, with the Colts blanking the Lions, 56-0.
Prediction: Casteel is an outside candidate for the newfound Open Division but doesn’t have Gunner Cruz at quarterback anymore. Sadly for Matt Johnson and his team, junior Dane Christensen has picked up where he left off, with 701 yards in three games. Casteel rolls in this one, 35-21.
