The Town of Marana is working with community partners this year to host a Christmas tree recycling location. Take trees to Ina Land Reclamation and Composting Facility located at 5300 W. Ina Road
Hours of operation are Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
