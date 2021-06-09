The only constant is change. That, and the fact June is unreasonably hot around these parts. I’ve enjoyed writing about our little corner of the world for a few years now, first as a staff reporter for Tucson Local Media and then as an associate editor. Now, I’m lucky enough to step up as managing editor to share even more stories about Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and beyond.
We have plenty in the book this week, including news of the gubernatorial race, our local sports column and local music. International pharmaceutical company Roche, and their local affiliate Roche Tissue Diagnostics, also broke ground on a massive new expansion in Marana just off of Tangerine Road, which will strengthen the relationship between their Oro Valley and Marana locations.
But perhaps most importantly, we have a few stories that really do show things are getting back to normal: a report from southwestern economic agency Sun Corridor about how our economy is bouncing back from the pandemic, and news that COVID cases are continuing to stay low in Pima County and throughout the state. Just in time for us to get out into the world and then promptly head for shade.
In other news, Tucson Local Media’s annual pets special edition is coming up! Late last year, I got my first pet in years, a black shepherd mix with some incredibly pointy ears adopted from Pima Animal Care Center. She quickly has become a member of the family, and I get the feeling I’m not alone in becoming a little obsessed with my pet. So if you want to show off just how cute (or impressively ugly or wacky) your cat, dog, reptile, bird or anything else is, please enter our Cutest Pet and Ugliest Pet contests by sending pictures and a description over to jeff@tucsonlocalmedia.com by Tuesday, June 22.
The song of the week is “St. Elmo’s Fire” by Brian Eno.
Jeff Gardner, Managing Editor
