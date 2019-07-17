Nearly 19 pounds of cocaine was prevented from entering the country after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a 29-year-old Mexican citizen on Monday.
According to the federal agency, officers at the DeConcini Crossing referred the man, whose name was not released, to vehicle inspection on his Ford sedan. During the inspection, a K9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics, leading to officers discovering “several packages of cocaine” concealed in the vehicle’s backseat.
Border Patrol estimates the street value of the seizure is roughly $500,000.
The drugs and the vehicle were seized by officers, and the man was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Drug Enforcement Agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.