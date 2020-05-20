Here are some locations where you can pick up a physical copy! Keep one as a memento of the Grad Class of 2020!
Safeway or Sprouts (one is on 7665 N Oracle, but they are carried in several locations)
Circle K 8788 Oracle / 13961 N Sandario
Village Bake Shop 7882 N Oracle
Freeway Cheveron 13960 Sandario
National Bank 11853 W Marana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.