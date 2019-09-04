The Marana Chamber’s plans include the same principles that have carried us this far: our caring and friendly culture, our willingness to think out of the box and our continued mission to be the voice of business that works to build economic growth and quality of life in our community.
We started August with three member milestone celebrations.
We celebrated Klipper Automotive’s ribbon cutting and grand opening with owner John Klippstein on Aug. 1 at 6621 N. Thornydale Road.
Craft Republic’s first year anniversary and party was a blast on Aug. 3 at 7625 N. La Cholla Blvd.
And Dream Dinners had its grand re-opening celebration at its newly expanded and remodeled store at 3682 W. Orange Grove Road, #132, on Aug. 11. What a great concept for busy people that don’t have time to go home and cook from scratch every night.
Our August Lunch & Learn was useful for anyone in business. It was taught by financial master coach Colleen Osland, owner of InLine Finance Coaching. Her topic was “The Business Profit Mystery Revealed: Planning for Profit is the Best Way to Grow.” Seems simple, but it is amazing how many companies ignore this concept.
Continuing our celebration of business, our Annual Meeting and Membership Appreciation Luncheon featured the chamber’s and our members’ past successes and bright future. We thanked our outgoing Chairman of the Board, Thom Cope and welcomed our new board members. Way to do business!
Our committees continuously prove that they are relevant to business and give back to our Community. Our Veterans Committee will present our first Veteran’s Resource Fair on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Room, Pima Community College’s Northwest Campus, 7600 N. Shannon Road. At this free event, we’ll have 20-plus vendors available to answer questions and provide information for veterans, with door prizes to win and light refreshments.
On Oct. 23, our Health & Wellness Committee will be having a 3-D mammogram screening event in recognition of Breast Awareness Month. This is in conjunction with our members, Fowler Chiropractic and Assured Imaging.
Our new Marana Young Professionals Committee will put on their first Mixer on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bianchi’s Italian, 3620 W. Tangerine Road. You do not have to be in Marana to attend. Please share with any young professionals you know.
For more details about these events, go to our website at maranachamber.com/events/calendar/.
At our community and regional update, we learned that in July, Marana saw 82 single family starts, bringing the calendar total to 483. August looks to be on track for this continued growth. It has been confirmed that there will be a second hotel coming in next to the new Hampton property. Stay tuned for the brand name. One of the other new fast food restaurants going in at Marana Road and Sandario will be a Jack in the Box.
Wondering what is coming out of the ground next to Boston’s Pizza on Arizona Pavilions? Spice Garden, a new Indian food restaurant.
We heard updates from the Town of Marana interim Water Department Director, Scott Schladweiler. Marana, along with Metro water and Oro Valley water are part of the Northwest Recharge, Recovery & Delivery System (NWRRDS) to recover and recharge water to a decline of 85 percent of the Demand Rebound Levels.
Karen Cesare, CAP board member gave some great updates on CAP. They added a Drought Contingency plan which has partially mitigated the dropping level of Lake Mead to stabilize the previous drops before 2014. Go to CentralArizonaProject.com for a wealth of more information.
I would like to thank all the sponsors, players and volunteers to help make our 18th Annual Golf Tournament at the fabulous Omni Tucson National Resort a great success.
Please feel free to reach out to me to share your business needs and how the Marana Chamber can best serve you.
We’d like to welcome our new Marana Chamber Members: Aflac, Hypersphere IT, Tamarind Fine Indian Cuisine & Bar, Arizona Southwest Solar & Electric LLC, Arizona Desert Bloom Landscape, Direct Advocacy & Resource Center, Adair Homes, Essential Pest Control, A Authentic Garage Door Service Co, All Seasons Oro Valley, Artifact Photo Studio, A Fresh Approach Media, Dutch Bros Coffee, SARSEF: Southern Arizona Research, Science, and Engineering Foundation and Bookmans Northwest Entertainment Exchange.
Thanks to all our renewing members for providing the foundation that makes our community great! For more information about our members, go to maranachamber.com or call 682-4314.
Remember, you can save money by investing back into your community by shopping locally, driving less, and saving time.
Audra Winters, IOM, is the President and CEO of the Marana Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.