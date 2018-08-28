Marana incumbent Town Council members Herb Kai and Jon Post expressed optimism for the town’s future, speaking with Tucson Local Media on election night. Both men, alongside fellow incumbents Patti Comerford and John Officer, all hold a lead over challenging candidates Jack Neubeck, Jeff Gray and Mace Bravin.
“I’m glad that the residents believe in me, and were going to continue to do a good job on the council going forward,” said Kai, who holds 18.01 percent of the vote.
Post, who holds 16.23 percent of the early ballot vote, said he is still waiting for final results to be posted, but if appreciative of the support shown so far by residents.
“It really feels good that people seem to really agree with what we’re doing for the town,” Post said.
Comerford and Officer could not be immediately reached for comment.
