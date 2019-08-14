How does an elephant celebrate her birthday? At the Reid Park Zoo, the occasion is marked with songs, pachyderm treats and cupcakes for her human friends.
Nandi, the zoo’s African elephant, turns 5 this Sunday, and the whole town’s invited. Learn all about this amazing elephant species, sing Nandi “Happy Birthday,” watch her eat her favorite treats and enjoy some African Music and entertainment.
The celebration kicks off this Sunday, Aug. 18, at 8 a.m. at the Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court.
Schedule of Activities
- 8:10 a.m. Free birthday cupcakes for the first 100 guests
- 8:15 a.m. African drumming and dancing presented by African Diaspora Showcase
- 8:30 a.m. Sing “Happy Birthday” to Nandi and watch her receive her favorite treats
- 8:45 a.m. Elephant dance performance by African Diaspora Showcase
- 9:00 a.m. Elephant-themed activities and keeper chats
“Nandi is an ambassador for her species,” said Sue Tygielski, PhD, director of zoo operations. “We are celebrating her life and birthday, but we are also celebrating the lives of wild elephant herds too.”
Nandi’s Fifth Birthday Bash is free with zoo admission of $10.50 for adults; $8.50 for seniors and $6.50 for children. Zoo members receive free admission. For more information on Reid Park Zoo, visit the website at reidparkzoo.org.
