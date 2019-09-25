Four Canyon del Oro High School students were arrested and released to their parents in the same week for possession or use of THC vaporizers at school earlier this month, according to Oro Valley Police Department reports.
Three students were arrested Monday, Sept. 9 and another on Wednesday, Sept. 11.
All of the students caught on Sept. 9 were smoking in one of the school’s bathrooms, according to police reports, and were seen by security.
One of the incidents took place around 11:50 a.m. and involved a single student, and two students were caught around 1:15 p.m.
None of the students denied having the smoking devices, though one student claimed it didn’t actually belong to him, and he found the vaporizer at a recent football game.
Each student was charged with violating a drug free school zone, and was separately charged with either possession or use of narcotics.
On Sept. 11, an assistant principal notified a school resource officer that he’d received an anonymous tip from a student that a classmate had a vaporizer hidden somewhere in her backpack or in her bra. After being confronted by police, the student in question admitted to keeping a smoking device in her backpack, and was later arrested for possession and violation of a drug free school zone.
Editor’s Note: For more police reports, go to Explorernews.com and click “Police and Crime” under the Features tab.
