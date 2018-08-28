When it came to the mayor’s seat in Oro Valley, Joseph Winfield says he always knew he would walk away with a victory, though he was surprised at the margin.
“It’s six months of canvassing and going door-to-door, talking with the community,” he said. “I never came away from the canvassing thinking that the community wasn’t looking for a change.”
As of writing, Winfield leads Hiremath by just over 2,300 votes (7,933 to 5,619). According to Pima County, 98 percent of precincts are reporting.
Over the course of that six months, Winfield said he found residents looking for a new direction for its Town Council, and said he is excited to lead the charge in that new direction.
Winfield also expressed happiness in seeing challenging Town Council candidates Melanie Barrett, Josh Nicolson and Joyce Jones-Ivey win seats on the dais.
“I am just so pleased, I’m thrilled,” he said. “I think—not to overstate it—I think it’s such a good direction for the town.”
Though several thousand voters did not cast ballots in his favor, Winfield said he would be a mayor for all town residents.
